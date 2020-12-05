Farmer’s protest: Trudeau sticks to his stand

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 05: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Friday stuck to his support for the farmers' agitation in India despite official summons being issued to the country's High Commissioner over the PM's earlier statement on the agitation.

    Justin Trudeau

    He stuck to his position when asked about India's warning of its impact on ties on Friday, saying Canada will continue to "stand up for peaceful protests and human rights".

    The PM, however, welcomed the ongoing talks between farmers and the indian government, and efforts at "de-escalation".

    India told Canadian envoy Nadir Patel on Friday that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers' protest constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties.

    India strongly reacted to the comments by Trudeau and other leaders there, calling the remarks as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted" as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

    Hundreds of farmers are staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over various demands, including the repeal of the three contentious new legislations.

    Trudeau had on Monday backed the agitating farmers in India, saying Canada would always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests.

    "The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you," Trudeau said while speaking at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

