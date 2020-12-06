Farmers Protest: Sharad Pawar to meet President on Wednesday as deadlock continues

Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8; 5th round of talks to be held today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 06: The fifth round of talks held between the centre and farmers protesting the new farm laws yielded no breakthrough on Saturday. The farmers' protest at the Singhu border, against Central Government's Farm laws, entered 11th day today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will meet President of India at 5 pm on December 9 to discuss the farmer protest issue.

Boxer Vijender Singh has joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).

Addressing the farmers, Vijender Singh said, "If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I'll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - the highest sporting honour of the nation."

Meanwhile, a Shiromani Akali Dal delegation met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today. "He said that he'll support all programs of farmers during agitation. He'll also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later. He said that he'll support farmers' agitation," says the delegation.

Farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, saying they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike.