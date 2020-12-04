J&K: ‘Youth have no option left but to pick up arms', says Mehbooba Mufti

Farmers' protest have brought Centre to its knees: Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi, Dec 04: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that farmers have brought the Centre to its knees and disruption of peaceful protests shows the nervousness and failure of the government.

Mufti came out in support of the protesting farmers and tweeted, "Farmers protests have brought GOI to its knees. BJP is scared of peoples power & its why a reign of repression has been unleashed in J&K since illegal abrogation of Article 370. Not allowing any peaceful medium for dissent shows their nervousness & failure on all fronts."

Since her release, Mufti had called for protests in Jammu and Kashmir against various laws and government orders, calling them anti-people. Recently, she was not allowed to travel to south Kashmir's Pulwama to meet the family of PDP youth president Waheed Parra who was arrested by NIA.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday announced that seven entry-exit points to the city have been shut, including the National Highway-44.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Please take alternate routes via NH8/Bhopra /Apsara border /Peripheral expressway. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH 44."

The traffic authorities further said that the Tikri and Jharoda borders have also been closed for any traffic movement. The Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.