Farmers' Protest: Kisan Congress to gherao Narendra Singh Tomar's residence today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Kisan Congress will on Friday surround Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's house, the day farmers' protest against the Centre' three agricultural laws completes three months. According to reports, the activists of the grand old party's unit had planned to assemble at the AICC headquarters at 11:30am in Delhi before proceeding to Union minister Tomar's office.

It can be seen that the move comes in the backdrop of the agitation launched by farmers at several borders in Delhi to demand the repeal of farm legislation enacted by Parliament in September last year. The protesters have been camping at various Delhi borders since November 26.

While the farmers want a complete roll-back of three farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- the government has ruled out agreeing to the demand and has offered to make amendments to the legislation.

Responding to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's call for another tractor rally in the Capital, the agriculture minister had earlier this week said the government is ready to discuss the demands of the farmers and is committed to the welfare of the farmers.