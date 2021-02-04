Farmers protest: Greta Thunberg tweets 'toolkit', deletes and updates; Creates uproar

No propaganda can deter India’s unity: Shah hits out at foreign individuals commenting on farmer protests

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 04: Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweet on the ongoing farmers' protest in India for the second time has created an uproar on social media.

Her tweets included a toolkit (a document) which talked about widespread protests across the world over the issue.

As Twitter erupted, the access to document was restricted and post deleted.

The screenshots of the documents were widely shared on social media.

The document in Thunberg's tweet had details about January 26 protests and other street protests.

Later the teen activist posted a clarification with an 'updated toolkit' and claimed that the document was removed as it was outdated.

"Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated) (sic), she tweeted.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

Notably, it is being said that there is a conspiracy afoot at the international level to defame India over the farmers' protest.

The document titled '​​​​​​​Farmers Protest In India' says, "Organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian embassy, media house or your local government office on February 13 and 14. Share pictures on social media using the hashtag #FarmersProtest #StandWithFarmers."

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support farmers' protest. "Record a video (preferably in landscape mode) to share your message of support to protesting farmers. OR Hold a poster/paper/chart/card with a solidarity message anywhere in your city/town/village and take pictures," it adds.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg earlier had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report headlined: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."

Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece are among several people from the international community who have come out in support of the farmers' protest.

Their remarks came soon after international pop star Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off Internet services in many regions.