Farmers' Protest: Farmers block KMP expressway for 5 hour to mark 100 days of protest

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 06: Protesting farmers on Saturday blocked the 135-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, from 11 am to till 4 pm to mark 100 days of protest against the Centre's farm laws. It can be seen that the farmers agitation against Centre's farm laws, had begun on November 26.

According to reports, those protesting at the Singhu border will reach Kundli and block the toll plazas falling on the way. Besides this, farmers from Ghazipur and Tikri borders will block Dasna and Bahadurgarh toll plaza, respectively.

Their plan of action includes freeing up the toll plazas from collecting fees. Farmers have also said that the toll plaza nearest to the border area will be blocked.

Rajvir Singh Jadaun, Uttar Pradesh President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union stationed at Ghazipur border said, "These toll plazas will be blocked in a peaceful manner and passers-by will not be troubled. We will keep water for the passers-by. They will also be apprised of our issues with the farm laws."

He went on to say, "Emergency vehicles will not be stopped, whether it is an ambulance, a fire brigade vehicle or foreign tourists. Military vehicles will also not be stopped."

The 53-km Manesar to Palwal section was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in April 2016. The remaining 83-km-long Kundli to Manesar section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2018.

Farmers' protest internal issue of India, for it to resolve: British govt

It is a six-laned, with ten tolled entry and exit points, 52 underpasses and 23 overpasses.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping at the various borders of Delhi, including Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu to protest against the three farm laws. In these 100 days, the farmers have braved harsh weather conditions, but remained firm on their demands.