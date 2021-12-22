Farmers Day 2021: Check out significance, quotes & messages of Kisan Diwas

PM-Kisan 10th installment to roll out by next week: How to check your status and name in beneficiary list?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 22: India will celebrate Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas on Thursday, December 22. This year, it is quite special for the community as the Centre bowed down to the demand of the farmers to repeal three contentious farm laws.

Why Farmers' Day is Celebrated on 23 December?

Farmers are considered as the backbone of the country and celebrating the day dedicated for farmers do not come as a surprise.

Why does India Celebrate Occasion on 23 December?

Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday is celebrated as the farmers' day as he was known as the "champion of Indian peasants." He fought for the interests of peasants even before India got its independence.

As a member of the Legislative Assembly of the United Provinces elected in 1937, Singh took a deep interest in the laws that were detrimental to the village economy while building practical stand against the exploitation of tillers of the land by landlords

Kisan Diwas 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -M. S. Swaminathan

To a farmer dirt is not a waste, it is wealth. -Amit Kalantri

A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. -Amit Kalantri

Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. -Samuel Johnson

Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days. -Henri Alain

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 19:42 [IST]