YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers Day 2021: Check out significance, quotes & messages of Kisan Diwas

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 22: India will celebrate Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas on Thursday, December 22. This year, it is quite special for the community as the Centre bowed down to the demand of the farmers to repeal three contentious farm laws.

    Why Farmers' Day is Celebrated on 23 December?
    Farmers are considered as the backbone of the country and celebrating the day dedicated for farmers do not come as a surprise.

    Farmers Day 2021: Check out significance, quotes & messages of Kisan Diwas

    Why does India Celebrate Occasion on 23 December?

    Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday is celebrated as the farmers' day as he was known as the "champion of Indian peasants." He fought for the interests of peasants even before India got its independence.

    As a member of the Legislative Assembly of the United Provinces elected in 1937, Singh took a deep interest in the laws that were detrimental to the village economy while building practical stand against the exploitation of tillers of the land by landlords

    Kisan Diwas 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -M. S. Swaminathan

    To a farmer dirt is not a waste, it is wealth. -Amit Kalantri

    A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. -Amit Kalantri

    Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. -Samuel Johnson

    Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days. -Henri Alain

    More FARMERS News  

    Read more about:

    farmers

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 19:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X