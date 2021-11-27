Farmer unions defer Parliament march but protest will go on

Cabinet clears repeal of farm laws: Bill to be placed in Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 27: Farmers unions have decided to defer their plan to hold a march to Parliament, two days before Bill to scrap farm laws will be tabled.

"After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29," said Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh in Delhi.

"PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and Railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest," said a leader of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Centre is set to table a bill to repeal the three farm laws on Monday, with it listed on the agenda for the first day of the winter Parliament session.

November 26 marked one year of the ongoing farmers' stir at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

The protest is being led by farmers collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, is also a part of the SKM.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

Farmers have been demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee the minimum support price for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while the protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the laws

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures for over a year.

PM Modi also announced the formation of a committee to promote zero budget-based agriculture, a term for farming based on natural fertilizers and local seeds, to change crop patterns as per the changing needs of the country and to make minimum support price (MSP) more effective and transparent.

The committee will have representatives of the Central and state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, and agricultural economists.