Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor allegedly commits suicide

India

By Shreya

Chandigarh, Aug 14: Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly commited suicide at his residence on late Tuesday night.

Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad, reports ANI.

The exact reason behind this extreme step is unknown. An investigation is underway.

According to the reports, Kumar, 58, hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year. He was due to retire from service on October 31, 2020.