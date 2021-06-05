YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping a minor

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 05: Naagin 3 fame actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the rape of a minor.

    Pearl V Puri
    Pearl V Puri

    Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, was quoted by HT as saying, "The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012."

    Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani has come in support of the actor.

    She shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri. #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

    Adhvik Mahajan commented on Anita's post, "Totally Agree 👍."

    Fans are shocked and are trending #ISTANDWITHPEARL on Twitter.

    More ENTERTAINMENT News  

    Read more about:

    entertainment

    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X