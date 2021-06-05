'Arrest Randeep Hooda' trends on twitter after his 'sexist and casteist' joke video on Mayawati goes viral

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping a minor

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 05: Naagin 3 fame actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the rape of a minor.

Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, was quoted by HT as saying, "The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012."

Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani has come in support of the actor.

She shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri. #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

Adhvik Mahajan commented on Anita's post, "Totally Agree 👍."

Fans are shocked and are trending #ISTANDWITHPEARL on Twitter.

We are with you @pearlvpuri .

Guys don't spread nonsense words of him. Truth come out soon and then wait please 🙏

We believe u, I Believe you my boy#PearlVPuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL pic.twitter.com/4s2a3cuK9N — Santosh kalamata (@Santoshkalamat1) June 5, 2021

This guys said in his iv that he can't even see someone killing ants. He Is sooo innocent so good. No one can believe this. Whoever filed the case. I really don't believe...He cannot do this...



I support #PearlvPuri! 💪🏻✊ https://t.co/G3iCj7zLXx — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓾𝓯𝓪🥀❥︎𝙼𝙾𝙷𝚂𝙸𝙽♛❣ (@Mominion_Marufa) June 5, 2021

Don't know what the hell is going on in this world . firstly @realkaranmehra and now pearl v puri ..



I don't know how much truth is their in both the cases .but as an audience I don't think ..that they both are guilty .#pearlVpuri#ISTANDWITHPEARL #realkaranmehra — Akansha Chhibber (@AkanshaChhibbe2) June 5, 2021

This can't be true😱 ! Let the law decide, We are noone to judge#PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/ecshgi9imh — fiza🦄 (@fiza_sandhu) June 5, 2021

I have probably never seen a man as well mannered as you, Pearl. Your behaviour with women is 100 on 10. We love you and will always stand by you. #ISTANDWITHPEARL #PearlVPuri #pvp — Cherry | Pearbhian (@the_flawed_girl) June 5, 2021

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12:09 [IST]