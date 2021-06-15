Family of man who married 38 women and had 200 children, grand-children refuse to perform last rites

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Aizawl, June 15: The family of a man believed to have 38 wives has refused to perform his last rites claiming he is very much alive. Ziona who was suffering from hyper-tension and diabetes was on Sunday declared dead.

The family members however said that the man is still alive as his body was warm and his pulse is still beating.

A man married to 38 women, which incidentally is the world's largest family was declared dead at the age of 76. He is survived by 38 wives and 200 children and grandchildren who live in the 'Chhuan Thar Run' or Abode of the New Generation at Chhuan Thar Tlangnuam village in central Mizoram's Serchhip district, reports had said.

Mizoram man, head of world's largest family with 39 wives, 94 kids, dies at 76

Ziona the leader of the Chana sect was brought to hospital at around 3 pm on Sunday, but the doctors failed to revive him. He was diabetic and had a severe case of hypertension. Ziona popularly down as the leader by members of the sect was born on July 21 1944. His first marriage to Zathiangi was in 1959, while his second marriage took place when he was 24 years old. His last marriage was in 2004 to a 25 year old.

With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children.

Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family.

Rest in Peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/V1cHmRAOkr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 13, 2021

With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children.Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir Zoramthanga said in a tweet.

Ziona was anointed by his father Chana the leader of a religious sect Chana Pawl to lead his people even before his birth. The sect was founded by Khuangtuahthanga and was popularly known as Khuangtuaha Pawl before it became Chana Pawl.

For his views on the Bible Khuangtuahthanga earned the wrath of the British Government and village headman.

Nunparliana who is the 60 year old son of Ziona has two wives and 13 children.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 14:04 [IST]