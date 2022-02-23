False hopes: Supreme Court dismisses plea to cancel Board Exams 2022

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 23: Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea to cancel CBSE Term 2 board exam 2022.

"These petitions create false hopes, let authorities take a decision. You can challenge that order," Justice AM Khanwilkar noted. Plea was heard by the 3 judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

"This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing," said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

"Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs," the bench observed.

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The plea filed by the class 10 and 12 students of over 15 states sought an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.