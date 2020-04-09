  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: These fake hand sanitisers were seized in Bangladesh, not India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: An image showing two men along with security with bottles and buckets filled with liquid substances has gone viral on social media.

    Fake: These fake hand sanitisers were seized in Bangladesh, not India
    Image Source @Twitter

    Many social media users claimed that these are images from India and Muslims are behind this.

    Several users have claimed that Muslims in India are behind selling fake hand sanitisers in India. However if you look closely at the security personnel in the image, it shows that his uniform has RAB written on it.

    Fake News Buster

    RAB stands for Rapid Action Battalion. This is an anti-crime and anti-terror force of the Bangladesh police. Moreover, this has been reported by several Bangladeshi websites. It was reported that a huge amount of fake hand sanitisers had been seized in Narayanganj in Bangladesh by the RAB.

    A Facebook user had also posted a message about the seizure at Narayanganj.

    The news was reported by several media outlets in Bangladesh. The RAB had raided a factory in Narayanganj on April 3, 2020. Several bottles of fake hand sanitisers that were being smuggled into the market were seized during the operation. This makes it clear that the viral message on social media giving communal colour to the incident is fake and completely false.

    More SEIZED News

    Read more about:

    seized bangladesh india fake news buster social media

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X