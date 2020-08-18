Fake news: Reports regarding postponement of recruitment in Indian Army to 2021 false

New Delhi, Aug 18: The Indian Army on Tuesday refuted media reports on the postponement of recruitment process.

"Reports in certain sections of the media on the postponement of recruitment in the Indian Army to 2021 are not true. The recruitment process will re-commence earliest based on recommendations of state governments, the Indian Army informed.

The Indian Army now recruits both men and women candidates for its operational roles. Very soon, it is going to induct another 100 women recruits in the Corps of Military Police for the second batch.

A recruitment notification for 2020-21 to this effect has been floated by the Army.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, 5 August, released the official exam applications for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam II on its official website-ups.gov.in. The commission has notified a total of 344 vacancies.

Last date for submission of applications is 26 August till 6 pm. Eligible candidates can also withdraw their application from 1 September to 7 September till 6 p.