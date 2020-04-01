Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 01: Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake thermometers and materials used for making sanitisers.

According to the police, Kesavan N, a resident of Kurubarahalli in Bengaluru was arrested with 70 infrared forehead thermometers and 60 batteries, which he had allegedly brought from Chennai and was selling at exorbitant prices. Police sources said he was selling it for Rs 10,000 per piece.

Also, the police raided the house of Shivakumar in an apartment in Srirampura and seized 180 litres of isopropyl alcohol, 10 litres of glycerine, 65 litres of surface sanitiser and 5,382 empty 100 ml bottles for packing.

This, police said, was supposed to be used for manufacturing sanitisers illegally. The police had Tuesday raided a shop, which was selling fake N95 masks in Bengaluru.