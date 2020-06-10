  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Govt has not promised a Rs 7,500 lockdown fund

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: A WhatsApp forward that promises of free Rs 7,500 in relief funds from the government as a limited time offer is fake.

    The message redirects to a questionable website with many red flags which is not associated with the government in any way following statement that reads below is how to claim and get your credit instantly as I have just did now.

    Fake: Govt has not promised a Rs 7,500 lockdown fund

    The message read 'FG (federal government) has finally approved and have started giving out free Rs 7,500 Relief Funds to each citizen.

    Fake: CBSE has not recommended online exam through this app

    The WhatsApp forward also reads that you can only claim and get credited once and its also limited so get your now instantly.

    Citizens should be alert about the fraud link that is a Clickbait given in the message.

    It is advisable to beware of such fraudulent websites and WhatsApp forwards and not to react without confirmation from the government.

    Many Twitter account holders have asked the authorities about its authenticity by sharing the message.

    A similar message was viral on social media offering 5,000 as lockdown benefits a few days back which too claimed to get credited instantly.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster social media

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue