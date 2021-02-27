Fake e-mails case: Hrithik Roshan leaves office of Mumbai Police Crime Branch after recording his statement

Mumbai, Feb 27: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with theCrime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake e-mails in his name to actress Kangana Ranaut, an official said.

Roshan, wearing a face mask and a black cap with a T shirt and blue jeans, reached the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner in south Mumbai around 11.45 am. He left after more than two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

The office of the CIU is located in the main building of the police commissioner's office in Crawford market.

A large contingent of media persons and cameramen was present outside the commissioner's office. Roshan's statement was recorded by a team of CIU officials headed by an assistant police inspector, he said.

The actor was summoned by the CIU to record his statement in a complaint filed by him in 2016 alleging that someone impersonating him was e-mailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus e-mail id.