Fake: 5G technology does not transmit coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus, scores of videos are being shared on the social media that say that 5G technology transmits the virus.

On the social media posts state that 5G can suppress the immune system and this makes people more susceptible to catching the virus. It is also said that the virus can be transmitted through the use of 5G technology.

The BBC in a report stated that 3 5G towers were set on fire last week due to these rumours. Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic too there were several posts on the social media that said 5G poses health risks.

Scientists have rubbished these claims and say that this is complete rubbish. It is also biologically impossible for 5G to spread the virus, the BBC report quoting scientists said.

Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading cited in the report says that these notions are complete rubbish. The idea that 5G lowers your immune system does not stand up to scrutiny, Dr Clarke also said. While strong radio waves can cause heating, 5G is nowhere near strong enough to heat people up enough to have any meaningful effect, he also says.