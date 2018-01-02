Bhima Koregaon violence: Fadnavis seeks judicial inquiry, local train services affected

Koregaon violence : Maharashtra CM wants judicial inquiry after clashes broke out | Oneindia News

Mumbai local train services were affected on Harbour line between Chembur and Govandi due to protests against violence in Bhima Koregaon violence. After the mob vandalised buses in Hadapsar, Fursungi all bus services to Ahmednagar and urangabad have been suspended.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said request will be made to the Supreme Court for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. Also, he announced has announced 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin. Rahul Fatangale, 28, from Nanded was killed in the violence in Bhima Koregaon on Monday.

"A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry," Fadnavis said, a day after a youth died as a group, opposed to the celebrations due to the "British victory" in the battle, clashed with Dalits rallying their way to the battle memorial.

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded an inquiry into the violence which led to the death of a man. Athawale, said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM, demand that this matter should be inquired; action must be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don't recur."

Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8ZH7zNsfwD — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Violence broke out between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune on Monday. The event was marred by incidents of stone pelting and vandalism. The incident occurred in the afternoon when people were heading towards a war memorial in the village. The violence erupted after a group and some members of the crowd on its way to visit the memorial had an argument over some issue.

The Battle of Koregaon was fought on 1 January 1818 in Pune district, in which the British Army comprising Dalits had defeated upper-caste Peshwas.

