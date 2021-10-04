Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for users

Now get your Covid vaccine certificate on Whatsapp in just 3 steps

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 04: Popular social media apps Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all currently down and not refreshing for majority of the users.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said.

While messaging app WhatsApp is not sending or receiving messages. Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed."

Soon after the first report came through, the hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter, with users worldwide reporting issues connecting.

Depressed me turning the wifi on and off again and agian#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/2i1OhTBQSL#WhatsApp — Chand Kiani (@im_chand_kiani) October 4, 2021

Instagram down. WhatsApp down. Facebook down.



Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/kouMuMdv6C — www.dominiodebola.com (@dominiobola) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp banned or what

Send a message to sm1 pic.twitter.com/yzsfgS6yZP — HYN (@HYnerd_) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook services down across the world



Meanwhile Me : pic.twitter.com/seTHBpWO3J — शुभम यदुवंशी (@oye__memer) October 4, 2021

Me running to Twitter to see if everyone else’s Instagram is down:#WhatsApp #instagram pic.twitter.com/toeRSRc8GY — Abdullah Ubaid (@AbdullahUbaid19) October 4, 2021

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 21:38 [IST]