    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for users

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 04: Popular social media apps Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all currently down and not refreshing for majority of the users.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said.

    While messaging app WhatsApp is not sending or receiving messages. Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed."

    Soon after the first report came through, the hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter, with users worldwide reporting issues connecting.

    Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 21:38 [IST]
