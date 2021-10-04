Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for users
New Delhi, Oct 04: Popular social media apps Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all currently down and not refreshing for majority of the users.
"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said.
While messaging app WhatsApp is not sending or receiving messages. Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed."
Soon after the first report came through, the hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter, with users worldwide reporting issues connecting.
Depressed me turning the wifi on and off again and agian#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/2i1OhTBQSL#WhatsApp— Chand Kiani (@im_chand_kiani) October 4, 2021
Instagram down. WhatsApp down. Facebook down.— www.dominiodebola.com (@dominiobola) October 4, 2021
Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/kouMuMdv6C
Whatsapp banned or what— HYN (@HYnerd_) October 4, 2021
Send a message to sm1 pic.twitter.com/yzsfgS6yZP
Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook services down across the world— शुभम यदुवंशी (@oye__memer) October 4, 2021
Meanwhile Me : pic.twitter.com/seTHBpWO3J
Me running to Twitter to see if everyone else’s Instagram is down:#WhatsApp #instagram pic.twitter.com/toeRSRc8GY— Abdullah Ubaid (@AbdullahUbaid19) October 4, 2021