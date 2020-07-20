Fabricated strongman image has become India's biggest weakness: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi

New Delhi, July 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India's biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of 'Chhapan Inch'.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a video message and wrote, "PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness."

Speaking on "China's Strategic Game Plan" Rahul Gandhi said, "What is China's strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today."

Gandhi further went on to say that China is trying to improve their position. "Whether it is Galwan, whether it's Demchok or whether it is Pangong Lake. The idea is to position themselves," he said.

"They are disturbed by our highway they want to make our highway redundant and if they are thinking larger scale, they want to do something with Pakistan in Kashmir. So it is not simply a border issue. It is a border issue designed to put pressure on the Prime Minister of India," Rahu Gandhi said.

He further went on to question how PM Modi would react on this issue. "Will he take them on? Will he take on the challenge and say absolutely not, I'm the Prime Minister of India. I do not care about my image I'm going to take you on. Or will he succumb to them?" he questioned.