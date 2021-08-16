'Eyes wide shut': Kapil Sibal attacks Congress leadership after Sushmita Dev exit

Congress needs widespread reforms to show it's no longer in inertia: Kapil Sibal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 16: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed party leadership again as another party leader and former MP Sushmita Dev resigned and joing TMC.

"Sushmita Dev Resigns from primary membership of our Party While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut," Sibal wrote.

In her resignation letter sent to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, she said would now "begin a new chapter in my life of public service" and would cherish "my three-decades-long association with the Indian National Congress".

Dev had sent her resignation letter to Gandhi on Sunday, though senior Congress functionaries refuted the same even as they wished her well.

Dev, a former MP who has been heading the Congress'' women''s wing for long, offered no reason for her quitting the party.

Sibal, a member of the 'Group of 23' leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul, has been demanding that the party be strengthened.

The senior party leader on Sunday welcomed the party chief's initiative of bringing like-minded political parties together, but urged her to strengthen her own party, saying no Opposition unity is possible without it.

Sibal, however, said he along with other leaders of the 'Group of 23' would continue to demand reforms in the grand old party and keep pushing for its strengthening.