'Extremely heavy rainfall' expected in Tamil Nadu, schools in 9 districts shut

Chennai, Nov 10: No end in sight for rain-battered Tamil Nadu as more showers are expected today and tomorrow due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated extremely heavy falls (above 20 cm) are very likely over different districts of central and northern parts of coastal Tamil Nadu till November 10. The intensity of showers would decrease to 'isolated heavy falls' from November 11.

Karaikal and Nagapatinum in Tamil Nadu recorded over 20 cm and 15 cm rainfall, respectively, against the 'extremely heavy rainfall' warning for the state, the IMD said.

At least five lives have been lost due to the incessant showers till Tuesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to go towards south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coast and the adjacent Sri Lanka coast till November 11.

The IMD has said the rain can lead to flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas; low visibility; disruption of traffic; damage to vulnerable structures; localised landslides/mudslides; and damage to crops.

In view of the heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on November 10 and 11.

