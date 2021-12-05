Aryan Khan case an attempt by BJP to move Bollywood out of Maharashtra: Malik

Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez stopped by ED at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Dec 05: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. She was supposed to fly to Muscat/

ED has issued lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Chandrashekhar was recently arrested by the ED while being lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.