Jaishankar to pay 5-day visit to US from May 24; Vaccine procurement on agenda

New Delhi, May 21: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to travel to the United States from 24-28 May 2021. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders.

"The External Affairs Minister will be visiting the United States from 24-28 May 2021," the MEA said in a statement.

In New York, Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"In Washington DC, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship," the MEA said in a statement.

It said he will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between the two countries.

"The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders," ANI said.

Hit by a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India has been focusing on ramping up domestic production of Covid-19 vaccines as well their procurement from abroad.

The US has announced that it will distribute 80 million vaccines including 60 million of the AstraZeneca and 20 million doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.