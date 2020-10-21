IMD says monsoon likely to withdraw from parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours

Extended rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha due to depression in Bay of Bengal

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Oct 21: Heavy rainfall and subsequent flood-like situation have wreaked havoc in states along the southern coastline of India, from Odisha in the east to Karnataka in the west.

It can be seen that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-hit regions, and to make it worse, the weather department has predicted an extended spell of thundershowers in the states through Wednesday and Thursday as well.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area, the third in just a month's time, has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and it is expected to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal within the next three days, starting Wednesday.

However, conditions are starting to get favourable for the further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northern West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next 2-3 days.

"A low-pressure area has formed over central parts of Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the morning of October 20. It is very likely to become more marked and move initially northwestwards during the next 48 hours, and then north-north eastwards during the subsequent three days," the IMD said in a statement.

IMD director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the low pressure formation above the Bay of Bengal will bring rains over West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the next 48-72 hours.