Explained: With COVID-19, black fungus cases spike, know why

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: As the pandemic continues to rage on, doctors at Delhi hospitals are reporting a rise in case of black fungus, a rare fungal infection also known as Mucormycisis.

This has been found in patients infected with COVID-19. We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone, senior ENT surgeon in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Manish Munjal said according to news agency PTI.

Covid-induced black fungus cases reported in Delhi hospital

The infection is commonly seen in patients who are at the recovery stage but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney, heart failure or cancer. Doctors feel this could be due to the use of steroids in curing COVID-19.

While similar cases were reported last year as well, an advisory issued last year said that it is a serious but rare fungal infection. It is triggered by the viral Covid-19. In many cases, the infection has been a cause of serious complications and death of a patient in transplants, ICUs. It is a "serious but rare infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

Mujhal further said that those with weak immunity are more probe to this deadly infection. It mainly affects the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air or the skin after the fungus enters through a cut, burn or other types of skin injury. It can occur in any part of the body, but cannot spread between people or between people and animals.

Some of the symptoms are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling the eye or pain. It could also be accompanied by fever, cough or headache. The doctors have suggested to remain cautious of symptoms such as blackened skin tissue, redness, blisters or swelling.

Dr. Munjhal said that earlu clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks and black crusts in the nose should immediately prompt a biopsy and start of anti-fungal therapy as early as possible.

It is also advised that people must avoid direct contact with lot of dust and wear shoes, long pants and gloves while handling moss and soil. It is also advised to clean skin injuries with soap and water.