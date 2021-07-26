Explained: Why the BJP dropped Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister

Who will replace BSY in Karnataka even as BJP strongman sounds word of caution

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa, the BJP's 'comeback man' in Karnataka announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of the state, as his government completes two years in office.

With his resignation, Yediyurappa ended months of speculation raised by unrelenting calls for his removal by a section of the BJP in the state. However, the 78-year-old has clarified that resignation is his own decision, no one forced him to resign. "No one forced me to resign from high command, I only decided to give resignation."

So, let's have a look at why the BJP dropped Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister?

Brewing dissent

In his two years term, Yediyurappa faced many shotcomings. The major embaracement came when senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised dissent and reaffirmed that Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa should be replaced for the state and party to survive.

Reportedly, there was frequent efforts by several party leaders like State tourism minister CP Yogeshwara and Huballi-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad, who wanted a replacement from the CM post.

Age factor

Growing age is being seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job. There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. However, Yediyurappa was given a chance to serve as CM for fourth time, even after he crossed 75 years. The high command is also wants to make way for the fresh leadership, ahead of the assembly polls, likely by mid-2023.

Son Vijayendra interfence

Many within the BJP have expressed displeasure about Yediyurappa's "authoritative" style of functioning. It is said that, his younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra was interfering in the administration, and allegations of corruption.

Yediyurappa has also been accused of a role in the alleged illegal allotment of 24 acres of government land to private individuals at a huge loss to the taxpayer.

Covid-19 mismanagement

The BJP insiders are also unhappy with Yediyurappa's handling of coronavirus pandemic situation. BJP performed better in the by-elections under Yediyurappa's leadership, natural calamities like repeated floods, alleged shortcomings in COVID management threw challenges to administration.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 15:16 [IST]