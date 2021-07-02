Explained: Why Purvanchal Expressway is it a big deal for commuters from Lucknow, Ayodhya?

UP: Six students, 1 teacher killed after being run over by bus on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow, July 02: Purvanchal Expressway, a project in Uttar Pradesh to improve the road infrastructure, connecting major cities, is all set to be operational by August 2021 as most of the work has been completed while the remaining will be done in the current month.

At a press conference, State Industry minister Satish Mahana said, "95 per cent of the work has been completed while the remaining work will be finished by the end of this month."

Moreover, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said that by August 15, all lanes of the Purvanchal Expressway will be functional.

It can be seen that work on Purvanchal Expressway connecting Lucknow with Ghazipur was delayed by a month due to coronavirus lockdown.

How will Purvanchal Expressway help commuters?

This Expressway will connect them to Delhi via the 302-km long Agra-Lucknow Expressway as well as the 165-km long Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway. It will also pass through most backward districts of the state including, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur and Mau.

This connectivity will transform the under-developed region as well as usher in economic prosperity. This will also increase the prospects for tourism in Uttar Pradesh, and is likely to give a boost to agriculture, industrial and commercial activities.

