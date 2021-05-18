Explained: Why KK Shailaja excluded in new Kerala cabinet?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: Minutes after the CPI(M) on Tuesday finalised the party nominees for the second cabinet led by Pinarayi Vijayan, the biggest surprise was the exclusion of senior leader KK Shailaja, health minister in the outgoing LDF government.

It can be seen that she was elected from the Mattannur assembly seat with a historic margin of 60,000-odd votes.

However, Shailaja's exclusion has triggered an uproar in the media. One of the election planks of the LDF had been its remarkable achievements in the health sector, particularly during the Nipah outbreak and the ongoing pandemic days. Shailaja's leadership during the days of the health crisis had been hailed.

There is no second term for any minister in Kerala

Another reason for Shailaja's exclusion in Pinarayi Vijayan's government is due to the party's professed decision not to give a second term for any minister from the previous LDF government. The only exception is Pinarayi Vijayan himself.

Party and its policy

By excluding Shailaja, the CPI(M) wants to give the message that the LDF sought a mandate not banking upon the achievements and image of any individual minister. Instead, the LDF has relied upon the performance of the government as a whole and hence the mandate for the second term was for the LDF. It is reportedly said that the party does not want to give any credit for Shailaja as an individual minister for the feats of the health sector in the previous government.

