    Explained: What is the power supply situation in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The maximum demand of Delhi was 4160 MW (peak) and 89 MU (Energy) on 14 Oct 21. As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them.

    Explained: What is the power supply situation in Delhi

    The Energy offered by NTPC and DVC Stations in Million Units (MUs) to Delhi DISCOMs is as given below:

    In addition to above, the Delhi DISCOMs have allocation of 756 MW from Dadri Stage-I and have been offered 9.5 MU on 14th October 2021. However, NIL power was drawn by the DISCOMs. The power supply position to Delhi to during last two weeks is as given below:

    explainer Coal Crisis power crisis

    Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:57 [IST]
