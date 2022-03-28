YouTube
    Explained: What is the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today table the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 in parliament. The Bill is aimed at authorising the police to take measurements of convicts and other persons for the purpose of identification and investigations in criminal matters apart from preserving records.

    Explained: What is the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Once the new Bill is introduced, it would repeal the existing The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

    The Bill empowers the police to collect finger impressions, palm print impression, footprint impression, iris and retina scan, footprint impressions, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination.

    The existing law allows the police only to take finger and footprint impression. As per the provisions of the new Bill any person convicted, arrested or detained under any preventive detention law will be required to provide the above mentioned measurements to the police or a prison official.

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:01 [IST]
    X