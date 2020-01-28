Explained: What is the Coast Guard ship, Annie Beasant

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 28: Coast Guard ship Annie Besant, which was commissioned recently by the Defence Ministry, was given a grand welcome on its maiden arrival here.

The ship has been named in honour of theosophist and champion of women's rights during the freedom movement, Annie Besant.

The ship was received with 'pomp' and 'splendour' on her arrival to her base port at Chennai by top officials of the Coast Guard District headquarters, a release said.

Explained: How FASTag-like technology will help you avoid queues at petrol pumps?

The third fast patrol vessel of 'Priyadarshini' class has been indigenously built and was commissioned by Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar on January 12 in Kolkata.

The 48.9 metre long ship is equipped with state-of-the-art navigational and communication equipment and sensors.

The vessel has an Integrated Bridge Management System and has 40/60 Bofors gun with a 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun fitted to enhance its fighting efficiency.

The ship carries one Rigid Inflatable Boat and one Gemini Boat each and can undertake maritime operations.

Explained: How thermal screening is used to diagnose disease?

It is manned by five officers and 34 men and will be commanded by Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo.

The vessel has been placed at Chennai under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), the release said.