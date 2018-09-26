  • search

Explained: What is Section 57?

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The five-judge Constitution Bench has struck down the Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act that allows private entities to use Aadhaar for verification purpose.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Section 57 allows not only the State but also any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar from citizens for the purpose of identification.

    Also Read Private entities cannot demand Aadhaar: Section 57 struck down

    It is this provision that gives statutory support to mobile companies, private service providers to seek individuals' Aadhaar card for identification purposes.

    Section 57 says "nothing contained in this Act (Aadhaar Act) shall prevent the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose, whether by the State or any body corporate or person..."

    Section 33(2) that allows UIDAI to share data with specially authorised officers in the interest of national security, has also been struck down.

    Read more about:

    aadhaar supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue