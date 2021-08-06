Explained: The controversial Retrospective tax in India

Is Kerala leading India to third wave of Covid-19?

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to bury the controversial retrospective tax amendments made in 2012 that had adversely impacted India's image as an investor-friendly destination.

The bill seeks the withdrawal of tax demand made on "indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012 (i.e. the day the retrospective tax legislation came into being)."

The move came after, Cairn and Vodafone filed lawsuits in international courts last year against the retrospective tax, both of which India lost.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 13:47 [IST]