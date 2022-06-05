Explained: Importance of World Environment Day

New Delhi, Jun 5: World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June. It is an initiative for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

Theme of 2022 World Environment Day

The theme for 2022 is "Only One Earth" and the event is being hosted by Sweden.#OnlyOneEarth advocates for transformative environmental change on a global scale. The campaign shines a spotlight on climate action, nature action and pollution action while encouraging everyone, everywhere to live sustainably, the UNEP said. It further stated that While our individual consumption choices do make a difference, it is collective action that will create the transformative environmental change we need, so we can advance to a more sustainable and just Earth, where everyone can flourish.

Importance of World Environment Day Celebration

It is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes. Since 1973, the day has been used to raise awareness and generate political momentum around growing environmental concerns, such as toxic chemical pollution, desertification and global warming. It has since grown into a global action platform, helping to drive change in consumption habits, as well as in national and international environmental policy.

The UN says that to keep global warming below 1.5°C this century, we must halve annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Without action, exposure to air pollution beyond safe guidelines will increase by 50 per cent within the decade and plastic waste flowing into aquatic ecosystems will nearly triple by 2040. We need urgent action to address these pressing issues, making "Only One Earth" and its focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature, as pertinent as ever.

PM Modi to Address World Environment Day

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event on 5th June 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The theme for this year's event is 'promotion of biofuels for better environment'.

During the event, Prime Minister will release the "Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025". To commemorate World Environment Day, the Government of India is releasing E-20 Notification directing Oil Companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol with the percentage of ethanol up to 20% from 1st April 2023; and BIS Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15.

These efforts will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025 .

World Environment Day 2022 quotes

I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. - Mother Teresa.

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another". - Mahatma Gandhi

The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for. -Ernest Hemingway

Choose only one master-nature. -Rembrandt

Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty. - John Ruskin

World Environment Day 2021 Wishes

Save the green, let the earth smile. Happy World Environment Day.

It is not yours. It it not mine. It is ours, so protect your mother who nourished you. Happy World Environment Day.

Let us work together to save our planet from everything that harms it. Warm wishes on World Environment Day.

Happy World Environment Day. Let us protect our environment to make our planet a happier place to live for generations to come.

Let us be responsible for our environment. Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day.

Always keep the environment before everything else!!! Happy World Environment Day.

Happy World Environment Day 2021. Let us join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively.

Happy World Environment Day, come up with a promise to save the environment and the world.

