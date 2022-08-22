CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR

Man held for sexually abusing woman, keeping her locked up in Delhi

Excise duty scam: MHA suspends former Delhi commissioner, his deputy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 22: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended the then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari named in the CBI case into alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy 2021-22.

"MHA suspends then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Dy Commissioner Anand Tiwari,days after Delhi Lt Gov VK Saxena approved suspension&initiation of disciplinary proceedings for "serious lapses" against 11 officers of Excise department in connection with Delhi Excise Policy2021-22," an official statement said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 22:40 [IST]