    Excise duty scam: MHA suspends former Delhi commissioner, his deputy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended the then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari named in the CBI case into alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy 2021-22.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "MHA suspends then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Dy Commissioner Anand Tiwari,days after Delhi Lt Gov VK Saxena approved suspension&initiation of disciplinary proceedings for "serious lapses" against 11 officers of Excise department in connection with Delhi Excise Policy2021-22," an official statement said.

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 22:40 [IST]
