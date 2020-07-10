  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exams should be cancelled, students be promoted on past performance: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded cancellation of university exams and urged the UGC to promote students on the basis of past performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Rahul Gandhi seeks cancellation of varsity exams, says promote students on past performance

    Accusing the University Grants Commission (UGC) of creating confusion, Gandhi said it is unfair to conduct examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the UGC should listen to the voice of students.

    "COVID has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer. "While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance," he said in a video message.

    Gandhi participated in the 'SpeakUpforStudents' campaign by the Congress party and posted a short video message on Twitter. "It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "The UGC must hear the voice of students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance," he also tweeted. The Congress has launched a campaign in favour of students, demanding cancellation of exams during the pandemic and urging their promotion.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi exams

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue