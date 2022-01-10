YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exams in Osmania University postponed, hostels shut

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Jan 10: The Osmania University has postponed all exams that were scheduled between January 8 and January 16 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The notice is available on the official website.

    Osmania

    The university also announced closure of hostels until January 16 in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Telangana government. The revised schedule will be announced soon.

    The Telangana government had recently following a review meeting decided that educational institutes will remain closed for sometime. The decision was taken in the midst of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The official notice is available on Osmania.ac.in.

    More OSMANIA UNIVERSITY News  

    Read more about:

    osmania university

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X