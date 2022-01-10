Exams in Osmania University postponed, hostels shut

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 10: The Osmania University has postponed all exams that were scheduled between January 8 and January 16 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The notice is available on the official website.

The university also announced closure of hostels until January 16 in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Telangana government. The revised schedule will be announced soon.

The Telangana government had recently following a review meeting decided that educational institutes will remain closed for sometime. The decision was taken in the midst of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The official notice is available on Osmania.ac.in.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:00 [IST]