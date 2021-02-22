Ex-PM Narasimha Rao's daughter is KCR's candidate for legislative council

TRS meet: No change of guard in Telangana, clarifies KCR

Hyderabad, Feb 22: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has announced SurabhiVani Devi, daughter of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, as it''s candidate for the coming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates'' constituency.

TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided Vani Devi''s candidature, party sources said. Vani Devi, an artist and academic,will file her nomination papers on Monday for the Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates'' constituency, they said.

Biennial elections to the Legislative Council from two Graduates'' constituencies would be held on March 14.

The TRS government has been organising year-long centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao, a native of Telangana, since last June.