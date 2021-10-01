After former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma to join TMC

Kolkata, Oct 1: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is likely to join the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Along with him, 13 other MLAs will shift camps, say reports.

It is reported that Mukul Sangma, who is now the Leader of Opposition, is unhappy with the party leadership and his differences with the high command have increased, sources close to the development told News18.

The appointment of MP Vincent H Pala as the state chief has also not gone well with Sangma. As a result, he skipped two major party meetings with other MLAs.

Two weeks ago, there were rumours of Sangma meeting TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. However, he had denied the speculations. In the following days, reports claimed that the meeting did not come to fruition and he might float a new party.

The latest reports claim that he will make a formal announcement after meeting the TMC leaders in Meghalaya.

Mamata Banerjee, who is harbouring the dreams of becoming the next Prime Minister, is trying to expand her party's footprint in other states. A few days ago, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who was associated with Congress for four decades, left the party to join the TMC.

Also, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo left the saffron party and joined the TMC.

