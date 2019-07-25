  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-Haryana CM Hooda grilled for over 4 hours in land deal case

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chandigarh, July 25: The Enforcement Directorate today questioned former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda for over 4 hours in connection with Associated Journals Limited (AJL) land deal case.

    Hooda was grilled in Chandigarh and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case.

    Former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda
    Former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda

    Hooda is facing charges in connection with a money laundering case wherein land was acquired in the state "illegally" with alleged connivance of senior government functionaries and bureaucrats, reports quoted officials as saying.

    Several farmers and land owners are alleged to have been cheated to the tune of about Rs 1,500 crore in the case. The agency had filed a PMLA case in the alleged land scam deal in September, 2016 on the basis of a CBI FIR.

    The CBI FIR had alleged that initially the Haryana government issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act (section 4) for acquiring land measuring about 912 acres for setting up an industrial model township. After this, all the plots had allegedly been grabbed from the land owners by private builders at meagre rates.

    [Gurugram Land Scam: FIR against Robert Vadra, former Haryana CM Hooda]

    It was also alleged that an order was then passed by the the competent authority, which is the Director of Industries, on August 24, 2007 releasing this land from the acquisition process in violation of the government policy, in favour of the builders, their companies and agents, instead of the original land owners.

    The CBI has alleged in its FIR that in this manner, land measuring about 400 acres, the market value of which at that time was above Rs 4 crore per acre, was allegedly purchased by the private builders and others from the innocent land owners for only about Rs 100 crore.

    More BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA News

    Read more about:

    bhupinder singh hooda enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 22:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue