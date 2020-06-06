Ex Amnesty India chief booked for calling for US like protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The Bengaluru police have registered a case against former Amnesty India director, Aakar Patel, after a Twitter post called for the emulation of peaceful protests witnessed in the United States over the death of an African American man, due to alleged police brutality.

There have been widespread protests in the US, following the death of George Floyd. On May 31, Patel had tagged a video of a peaceful protest in the US and said in a tweet, " we need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor and women. World will notice. Protest is a craft."

Why America is protesting over the death of George Floyd

The police registered a suo moth case on June 2 on the basis of the complaint filed by the JC Nagar police station inspector, D R Nagaraja in the North Bengaluru police division. He has been booked for allegedly provoking public mischief and rioting.