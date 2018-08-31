  • search

Evidences show clear link between arrested activists and Maoists: Maharashtra Police

    Mumbai, Aug 31: Maharashtra Police on Friday stated that the arrested activists, who are under house arrest till September 5, have links with Maoists.

    Param Bir Singh, ADG, Maharashtra Police. Courtesy: ANI news

    Param Bir Singh, ADG, Maharashtra Police, said, "When we were confident that clear links have been established then only we moved to take action against these people, in different cities. Evidence clearly establishes their roles with Maoists."

    Also Read | NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt, DGP over arrest of 5 activists

    "Case was registered on 8 January about an incident of 31 Dec 2017 where hate speeches were delivered. Sections were imposed for spreading hatred. The investigation was conducted. Almost all the accused were associated with Kabir Kala Manch," said Param Bir Singh.

    "Investigation revealed that a big controversy was being plotted by Maoist orgsnisations. The accused were helping them to take their goals forward. A terrorist organisation was also involved.

    He displayed letters allegedly exchanged by some of the arrested activists and said that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of arrested activists with Maoist organisations.

    Also Read | Pune police operation to arrest Varavara Rao 'illegal', alleges family

    On 17 May, sections under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was imposed, " he said.

    National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports about the arrest of five activists by the police from different cities in connection with the investigations into the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

    The commission issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the state's police chief, saying the standard operating procedure was not properly followed in the arrests of five activists.

    Read more about:

    mumbai naxals maharashtra

