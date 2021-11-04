Every year since 2014: In pics, PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans

Every year since 2014:

Since taking over as prime minister, Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. Official sources shared photographs of him at an Army post in Nowshera.

Aerial reconnaissance:

Army chief General M M Naravane had carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas, including Rajouri, on Wednesday and he was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

An Army operation:

An Army operation against terrorists has been going on through the forest belt in the Poonch-Rajouri area. This has been the longest such operation in the recent past and it entered the 26th day on Thursday.

Minimising inconvenience:

Meanwhile, when PM Modi left his residence in the morning, there were minimal security arrangements in place and no traffic route was deployed to minimise any inconvenience, official sources said.

With our brave troops said PM Modi in a tweet:

"Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by coming between you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy", say Modi

A happy Diwali:

Earlier the PM took to Twitter and wished all a Happy Diwali.

Wishing fortunes and happiness to all:

I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life, PM Modi also said on Twitter.

Blessings from crores of people:

The PM on reaching the Nowshera said that he is bringing along with him the blessings of crores of people.

‘Suraksha Kawach'

Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals, the PM told the soldiers.

Securing the country:

Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for the country, the PM also said. I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here, the PM further added.

