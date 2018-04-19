Every 15 minutes, a child is subjected to sexual offence in India: CRY report

A sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes and there has been an increase of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years in crime against minors, an analysis by child rights NGO CRY has found.

The analysis, which was released today, also reveals that more than 50 per cent of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal.

"There has been a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years with 1,06,958 cases being reported in 2016 over a figure of 18,967 in 2006," the Child Rights and You (CRY) analysis also said.

As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India, it added.

"It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes," it added.

The analysis comes at a time when there is outrage in the country over recent rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

"While Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15 per cent of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively," the report said.

PTI

