'Even children of Bihar will protect me': Lalu on downgrading of security

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday said that he is "not scared" by the downgrading of his security cover, adding that "even the children of Bihar would protect him."

Lalu Prasad Yadav's security cover has been downgraded from 'Z+' category to 'Z'. The official sources said that the decision on Lalu's security cover of NSG commandos was taken after a recent review of the threat to various protectees.

"If Narendra Modi thinks I will be scared, I won't. All the people, even the children of Bihar will protect me," news agency ANI quoted Lalu Yadav as saying.

Reacting to the downgrading of security, Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Narendra Modi Ji ka khaal udhedva lenge (We'll skin Narendra Modi). Go and tell him," he told reporters.

Lalu said that he does not approve his son's reaction, adding that he has spoken to Tej Pratap regarding this.

"If a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against, his security is being revoked, he will react. I don't approve of this. I have spoken to him to not speak anything like that again," the RJD chief said.

The former Bihar chief minister will now be given 'Z' category security and be guarded by an armed commando squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover.

Yadav will not have National Security Guard black cat commandos guarding him anymore. The NSG only provides 'Z+' security cover.

OneIndia News