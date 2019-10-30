  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EU lawmakers may be invited to Parliament to speak in favour of govt: Chidambaram

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.

    "Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday in the INX Media money-laundering case.

    This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government. Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"

    Any proposal from Shiv Sena must include both Congress and NCP: Chavan

    On October 24, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".

    A political slugfest has started over the visit of European Union Parliament Delegation to Jammu and Kashmir as the Congress and BJP's ally Shiv Sena accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of internationalising the Kashmir issue and calling it a 'diplomatic blunder; and the 'gravest sin' of the government.

    The opposition party also asked the Prime Minister to come clean on Madi Sharma who facilitated his meeting with the delegation and its tour of the valley.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue