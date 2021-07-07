NIA raids several locations at UP, Punjab in connection with Khalistan Tiger Force extortion case

Espionage: Two ISI agents charged by NIA for leaking vital information relating to Army

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two ISI operatives in connection with the Hapur (UP) espionage case. The NIA has charged Saurabh Sharma and Anas Yakub Giteli under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Official Secrets Act.

The case was registered at Gomti Nagar in February after it was revealed that the accused persons were sharing confidential information about the Indian Army with the ISI in Pakistan. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

Investigations revealed that the ISI had had hatched a conspiracy to obtain restricted and confidential information from the officials of Indian Army by luring them through a pseudonymous entity named 'Neha Sharma' operated by them.

Saurabh Sharma, being a serving signalman in Indian Army had shared strategic and sensitive information such as deployment/movement of troops, location, strength and composition of parties of Indian Army.

In consideration for supply of such sensitive information, he had received funds from multiple sources including Pakistani sources and also from co- accused Anas Yakub Giteli.

Investigation has also found that accused Saurabh Sharma had also received funds from Imran Giteli, elder brother of Anas Yakub Giteli.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:43 [IST]