eSanjeevani crosses 8 crore teleconsultations

India

eSanjeevani provides an alternative to the conventional physical consultations via digital platform and has been implemented in 1,09,748 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and 14,188 Hubs so far

New Delhi, Dec 07: India's free telemedicine service ' eSanjeevani' has crossed yet another milestone as it crosses 8 crore teleconsultations. The last one crore was recorded in just five weeks, as per the statement from the government.

An e-health initiative by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eSanjeevani is a national telemedicine service that strives to provide an alternative to the conventional physical consultations via digital platform.

The first vertical eSanjeevani AB-HWC endeavors to bridge rural-urban digital health divide by providing assisted teleconsultations, and ensuring that ebeneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme are able to avail the benefits they are entitled to. This vertical operates on a Hub-and-Spoke model wherein the 'Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers' (HWCs) are set up at state level, act as spokes, which are mapped with the hub (comprising MBBS/ Specialty/Super-Specialty doctors) at zonal level, a press release from the Health Ministry said.

With the objective to provide quality health services to a patient residing in rural areas, this model has been successfully implemented in 1,09,748 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) and 14,188 Hubs, achieving a total of 7,11,58,968 teleconsultations.

1,500 doctors serve patients remotely through eSanjeevani telemedicine platform

Meanwhile, eSanjeevaniOPD caters to citizens in both rural and urban areas alike. It leverages technology via smartphones, tablets and laptops enabling doctor consultations to be accessible from the patient's residence regardless of location. eSanjeevaniOPD has acquired 1,144 online OPDs with 2,22,026 specialists, doctors and health workers that have been trained and are onboard. This platform has an impressive record of having served over 4.34 lakhs patients in one day.

The leading 10 states in the usage of the platform are Andhra Pradesh (2,82,42,880), West Bengal (1,00,05,725), Karnataka (94,46,699), Tamil Nadu (87,23,333), Maharashtra (40,70,430), Uttar Pradesh (37,63,092), Madhya Pradesh (32,83,607), Bihar (26,24,482), Telangana (24,52,529), and Gujarat (16,73,888).

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 16:34 [IST]