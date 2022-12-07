YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    eSanjeevani crosses 8 crore teleconsultations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    eSanjeevani provides an alternative to the conventional physical consultations via digital platform and has been implemented in 1,09,748 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres and 14,188 Hubs so far

    New Delhi, Dec 07: India's free telemedicine service ' eSanjeevani' has crossed yet another milestone as it crosses 8 crore teleconsultations. The last one crore was recorded in just five weeks, as per the statement from the government.

    An e-health initiative by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, eSanjeevani is a national telemedicine service that strives to provide an alternative to the conventional physical consultations via digital platform.

    eSanjeevani crosses 8 crore teleconsultations

    The first vertical eSanjeevani AB-HWC endeavors to bridge rural-urban digital health divide by providing assisted teleconsultations, and ensuring that ebeneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme are able to avail the benefits they are entitled to. This vertical operates on a Hub-and-Spoke model wherein the 'Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers' (HWCs) are set up at state level, act as spokes, which are mapped with the hub (comprising MBBS/ Specialty/Super-Specialty doctors) at zonal level, a press release from the Health Ministry said.

    With the objective to provide quality health services to a patient residing in rural areas, this model has been successfully implemented in 1,09,748 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) and 14,188 Hubs, achieving a total of 7,11,58,968 teleconsultations.

    1,500 doctors serve patients remotely through eSanjeevani telemedicine platform1,500 doctors serve patients remotely through eSanjeevani telemedicine platform

    Meanwhile, eSanjeevaniOPD caters to citizens in both rural and urban areas alike. It leverages technology via smartphones, tablets and laptops enabling doctor consultations to be accessible from the patient's residence regardless of location. eSanjeevaniOPD has acquired 1,144 online OPDs with 2,22,026 specialists, doctors and health workers that have been trained and are onboard. This platform has an impressive record of having served over 4.34 lakhs patients in one day.

    The leading 10 states in the usage of the platform are Andhra Pradesh (2,82,42,880), West Bengal (1,00,05,725), Karnataka (94,46,699), Tamil Nadu (87,23,333), Maharashtra (40,70,430), Uttar Pradesh (37,63,092), Madhya Pradesh (32,83,607), Bihar (26,24,482), Telangana (24,52,529), and Gujarat (16,73,888).

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india medicine

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X